Last updated April 11 2020 at 10:09 AM

4149 S Semoran Blvd #15

4149 Semoran Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

4149 Semoran Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32822
South Semoran

Amenities

walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
4149 S Semoran Blvd #15 Available 04/16/20 1 Bedroom/ 1.5 bath condo located at 4149 S Semoran Blvd #15 Orlando, FL 32822 - 1 bedroom 1.5 Bath- 1st level offers the living room & dining room combo, kitchen and a half bath. The Master suite is located on the second level, and offers a walk-in closet, a smaller closet, and shower/tub combo.

For additional information, or to arrange a showing, please call our office at 407-298-9777 or for after hours call Rick Sein at 407-716-0459 or David Chatburn at 407-716-3890.

Application Instructions: RealSource Property Management only accepts online applications that include your full application fee payment and 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or emailed to Kathy.mgmt@gmail.com. at the time of application. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will be deleted. All adults 18 years of age and older are required to submit an application. Additional HOA application required

Driving Directions: South Semoran Blvd towards the airport. Complex is on the corner of Semoran and Pershing.

(RLNE3908506)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4149 S Semoran Blvd #15 have any available units?
4149 S Semoran Blvd #15 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 4149 S Semoran Blvd #15 currently offering any rent specials?
4149 S Semoran Blvd #15 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4149 S Semoran Blvd #15 pet-friendly?
No, 4149 S Semoran Blvd #15 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 4149 S Semoran Blvd #15 offer parking?
No, 4149 S Semoran Blvd #15 does not offer parking.
Does 4149 S Semoran Blvd #15 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4149 S Semoran Blvd #15 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4149 S Semoran Blvd #15 have a pool?
No, 4149 S Semoran Blvd #15 does not have a pool.
Does 4149 S Semoran Blvd #15 have accessible units?
No, 4149 S Semoran Blvd #15 does not have accessible units.
Does 4149 S Semoran Blvd #15 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4149 S Semoran Blvd #15 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4149 S Semoran Blvd #15 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4149 S Semoran Blvd #15 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
