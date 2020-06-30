Amenities

walk in closets

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities

4149 S Semoran Blvd #15 Available 04/16/20 1 Bedroom/ 1.5 bath condo located at 4149 S Semoran Blvd #15 Orlando, FL 32822 - 1 bedroom 1.5 Bath- 1st level offers the living room & dining room combo, kitchen and a half bath. The Master suite is located on the second level, and offers a walk-in closet, a smaller closet, and shower/tub combo.



For additional information, or to arrange a showing, please call our office at 407-298-9777 or for after hours call Rick Sein at 407-716-0459 or David Chatburn at 407-716-3890.



Application Instructions: RealSource Property Management only accepts online applications that include your full application fee payment and 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or emailed to Kathy.mgmt@gmail.com. at the time of application. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will be deleted. All adults 18 years of age and older are required to submit an application. Additional HOA application required



Driving Directions: South Semoran Blvd towards the airport. Complex is on the corner of Semoran and Pershing.



(RLNE3908506)