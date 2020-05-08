Amenities

patio / balcony garage pool courtyard carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities courtyard parking pool garage

413 Ruth Ln. Unit R Available 04/01/20 - Luxury 3 story townhouse just 2 blocks from Lake Eola and walking distance to the Thornton Park neighborhood. The home has 3 bedrooms and 2 full bath and large office/storage/4th bedroom just 2 blocks from Lake Eola in Downtown Orlando. Nice quiet neighborhood in a historic area of Lake Eola Heights. Travertine flooring on the main level with newer carpet on the 3rd level and stairways. 2 car garage on the ground level and extra large storage room. French balconies and Courtyard atmosphere makes this a cute townhome community. The community also has a small pool to relax and enjoy.



(RLNE4714405)