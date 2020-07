Amenities

Two bed, two bath condo offers over 1100 sq/ft of living space. Living room with separate dining nook. Wood laminate flooring throughout common rooms and bedrooms with tile in bathrooms. The Complex is set in a beautiful lakeside oasis with serene ponds and fountains in Lake Orlando. Community pool and tennis courts for residents use. It is conveniently located to all of shopping areas, and Orlando's major attractions. No pets allowed.