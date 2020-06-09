411 East Livingston Street, #D

Amenities

patio / balcony parking stainless steel air conditioning range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

This condo is located in historical Lake Eola Heights - 2 bedroom/2 bath. Walk to shops and restaurants in Thornton Park or Downtown or take a stroll around Lake Eola just a couple blocks away! Built in 1925 and restored in 2001. Stainless steel appliances. Spacious first floor covered balcony.

This condo is located in historical Lake Eola Heights - 2 bedroom/2 bath. Walk to shops and restaurants in Thornton Park or Downtown or take a stroll around Lake Eola just a couple blocks away! Built in 1925 and restored in 2001. Stainless steel appliances. Spacious covered balcony.