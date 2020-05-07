All apartments in Orlando
4051 DIJON DRIVE
4051 DIJON DRIVE

4051 Dijon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4051 Dijon Drive, Orlando, FL 32808
Rosemont

Amenities

dishwasher
gym
pool
playground
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
tennis court
This beautiful spacious 2 bedrooms, 2 bathroom 1st floor condo, located in the Gated Community of Cypress point at Lake Orlando. Community features, swimming pool, tennis court, playground, clubhouse, fitness center, conveniently closed to shopping, restaurants, Downtown Orlando, Airport, major highways. PLEASE NOTE: Application fees are non-refundable, applicant must pass background, and credit check, must have no evictions, employment and rental history required. Must pass HOA background check, fees applies. HOA Approval required

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4051 DIJON DRIVE have any available units?
4051 DIJON DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 4051 DIJON DRIVE have?
Some of 4051 DIJON DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4051 DIJON DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4051 DIJON DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4051 DIJON DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 4051 DIJON DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 4051 DIJON DRIVE offer parking?
No, 4051 DIJON DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 4051 DIJON DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4051 DIJON DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4051 DIJON DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 4051 DIJON DRIVE has a pool.
Does 4051 DIJON DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4051 DIJON DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4051 DIJON DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4051 DIJON DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

