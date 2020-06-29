4022 Versailles Dr #C

Amenities

granite counters recently renovated gym pool tennis court

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool tennis court

4022 Versailles Dr. - A newly remodeled unit with brand new cabinets and granite counter tops. The unit is next to Lake Orlando with an outdoor seating area. The condominium also has new appliances and tile in the kitchen and bathrooms. The community is quiet with a park right by the lake. This unit is a must see.



- Net income must be 3 times the asking rent

- No Evictions

- No Rental Debt

- No Utility Debt



PLEASE COMPLETE A GUEST CARD AT RENTPROSPER.COM TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING



(RLNE5536765)