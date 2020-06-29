All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 4022 Versailles Dr #C.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
4022 Versailles Dr #C
Last updated February 15 2020 at 1:05 PM

4022 Versailles Dr #C

4022 Versailles Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Rosemont
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4022 Versailles Drive, Orlando, FL 32808
Rosemont

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
tennis court
4022 Versailles Dr. - A newly remodeled unit with brand new cabinets and granite counter tops. The unit is next to Lake Orlando with an outdoor seating area. The condominium also has new appliances and tile in the kitchen and bathrooms. The community is quiet with a park right by the lake. This unit is a must see.

- Net income must be 3 times the asking rent
- No Evictions
- No Rental Debt
- No Utility Debt

PLEASE COMPLETE A GUEST CARD AT RENTPROSPER.COM TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING

(RLNE5536765)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4022 Versailles Dr #C have any available units?
4022 Versailles Dr #C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 4022 Versailles Dr #C have?
Some of 4022 Versailles Dr #C's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4022 Versailles Dr #C currently offering any rent specials?
4022 Versailles Dr #C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4022 Versailles Dr #C pet-friendly?
No, 4022 Versailles Dr #C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 4022 Versailles Dr #C offer parking?
No, 4022 Versailles Dr #C does not offer parking.
Does 4022 Versailles Dr #C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4022 Versailles Dr #C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4022 Versailles Dr #C have a pool?
Yes, 4022 Versailles Dr #C has a pool.
Does 4022 Versailles Dr #C have accessible units?
No, 4022 Versailles Dr #C does not have accessible units.
Does 4022 Versailles Dr #C have units with dishwashers?
No, 4022 Versailles Dr #C does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Savannah At Park Central
2691 Charleston Town Pl
Orlando, FL 32839
Heritage on Millenia Apartments
3757 Millenia Blvd
Orlando, FL 32839
Retreat at Valencia
8413 Valencia Village Lane
Orlando, FL 32825
SkyHouse Orlando
335 N Magnolia Ave
Orlando, FL 32801
Solaya
11833 Westwood Blvd.
Orlando, FL 32821
Bainbridge at Nona Place
12855 Sunstone Avenue
Orlando, FL 32832
The Princeton At College Park
646 W Smith Street
Orlando, FL 32804
The Caden East Mil
1989 Americana Blvd
Orlando, FL 32839

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach