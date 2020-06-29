4022 Versailles Dr. - A newly remodeled unit with brand new cabinets and granite counter tops. The unit is next to Lake Orlando with an outdoor seating area. The condominium also has new appliances and tile in the kitchen and bathrooms. The community is quiet with a park right by the lake. This unit is a must see.
- Net income must be 3 times the asking rent - No Evictions - No Rental Debt - No Utility Debt
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4022 Versailles Dr #C have any available units?
4022 Versailles Dr #C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 4022 Versailles Dr #C have?
Some of 4022 Versailles Dr #C's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4022 Versailles Dr #C currently offering any rent specials?
4022 Versailles Dr #C is not currently offering any rent specials.