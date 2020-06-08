All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 4005 Dijon Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
4005 Dijon Dr
Last updated May 15 2019 at 12:18 PM

4005 Dijon Dr

4005 Dijon Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Rosemont
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4005 Dijon Drive, Orlando, FL 32808
Rosemont

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This two story condo is just under 1400 sq. ft. of living space. Downstairs is the dining room, living room, kitchen, and half bath. Upstairs has 2 bedrooms each with its own full bathroom. The kitchen comes with refrigerator, range, and dishwasher. Cypress Point is a gated community with community pool. Located close to I4 and 441. Minutes from local shopping and dining.

To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.

Nancy Guadagnino, Leasing Agent
Specialized Property Management

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4005 Dijon Dr have any available units?
4005 Dijon Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 4005 Dijon Dr have?
Some of 4005 Dijon Dr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4005 Dijon Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4005 Dijon Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4005 Dijon Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4005 Dijon Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4005 Dijon Dr offer parking?
No, 4005 Dijon Dr does not offer parking.
Does 4005 Dijon Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4005 Dijon Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4005 Dijon Dr have a pool?
Yes, 4005 Dijon Dr has a pool.
Does 4005 Dijon Dr have accessible units?
No, 4005 Dijon Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4005 Dijon Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4005 Dijon Dr has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Savannah At Park Central
2691 Charleston Town Pl
Orlando, FL 32839
Mission Bay
3378 Mission Lake Dr
Orlando, FL 32817
Hawthorne Groves
204 Hawthorne Groves Blvd
Orlando, FL 32835
Heritage Estates Garden Homes
11701 Heritage Estates Ave
Orlando, FL 32825
The Landing at East Mil
4937 Waterway Ct
Orlando, FL 32839
Millenia 700
4150 Eastgate Dr
Orlando, FL 32839
Citi Lakes
12024 Meadowbend Loop
Orlando, FL 32821
Gates of Harbortown
2333 Lake Debra Dr
Orlando, FL 32835

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach