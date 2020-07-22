3995 Versailles Dr #F

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters

3995 Versailles Dr. Orlando, FL 32808 - 2 bedroom 2 bathroom unit located in Cypress Pointe Condominiums. The unit features new paint, newer cabinets, and granite counter tops. The unit also has French doors in each bedroom leading out an additional balcony perfect for your morning coffee. Shopping and entertainment conveniently located near the community and just minutes from downtown. Hurry now to schedule your showing



Approved applicants must have



- A monthly net income 2.5 times the rent

- No evictions

- Average to better credit score



Please call 407.283.7133 or 334.268.1737 to schedule a showing.



(RLNE5119637)