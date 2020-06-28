Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse dog park pool dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

3981 Versailles Dr. #F, Orlando, FL 32808 - Don't miss this large and spacious 3 bedroom unit with, updated cabinets and new carpet. The unit is located in Cypress Pointe Condominium Community. The community is located next to tranquil Lake Orlando, and features a pool, tennis courts, clubhouse, and dog park.



Approved applicants must have



- A monthly net income 2.5 times the rent

- No evictions

- Average to better credit score



Please call 407.283.7133 or 334.268.1737 to schedule a showing.



(RLNE5112017)