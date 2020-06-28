All apartments in Orlando
3981 Versailles Dr #F
3981 Versailles Dr #F

3981 Versailles Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3981 Versailles Drive, Orlando, FL 32808
Rosemont

Amenities

dogs allowed
recently renovated
pool
dog park
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
pool
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
3981 Versailles Dr. #F, Orlando, FL 32808 - Don't miss this large and spacious 3 bedroom unit with, updated cabinets and new carpet. The unit is located in Cypress Pointe Condominium Community. The community is located next to tranquil Lake Orlando, and features a pool, tennis courts, clubhouse, and dog park.

Approved applicants must have

- A monthly net income 2.5 times the rent
- No evictions
- Average to better credit score

Please call 407.283.7133 or 334.268.1737 to schedule a showing.

(RLNE5112017)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3981 Versailles Dr #F have any available units?
3981 Versailles Dr #F doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 3981 Versailles Dr #F have?
Some of 3981 Versailles Dr #F's amenities include dogs allowed, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3981 Versailles Dr #F currently offering any rent specials?
3981 Versailles Dr #F is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3981 Versailles Dr #F pet-friendly?
Yes, 3981 Versailles Dr #F is pet friendly.
Does 3981 Versailles Dr #F offer parking?
No, 3981 Versailles Dr #F does not offer parking.
Does 3981 Versailles Dr #F have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3981 Versailles Dr #F does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3981 Versailles Dr #F have a pool?
Yes, 3981 Versailles Dr #F has a pool.
Does 3981 Versailles Dr #F have accessible units?
No, 3981 Versailles Dr #F does not have accessible units.
Does 3981 Versailles Dr #F have units with dishwashers?
No, 3981 Versailles Dr #F does not have units with dishwashers.
