Last updated April 12 2020 at 12:48 AM

3906 Atrium Dr

3906 Atrium Drive · (407) 258-2448
Location

3906 Atrium Drive, Orlando, FL 32822
Ventura

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 820 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pool
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Southpointe community! This first floor unit features a desirable floor plan with spacious bedrooms, Carpet and tile flooring throughout. This is a gated community with pool and much more! Centrally located just off of Curry Ford rd and S Goldenrod Rd near schools, shopping, fine dining and entertainment. This is a must see!

* WATER INCLUDED IN RENT *

To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.

Nancy Guadagnino, Leasing Agent
Specialized Property Management

We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializedorlando.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3906 Atrium Dr have any available units?
3906 Atrium Dr has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 3906 Atrium Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3906 Atrium Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3906 Atrium Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3906 Atrium Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 3906 Atrium Dr offer parking?
No, 3906 Atrium Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3906 Atrium Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3906 Atrium Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3906 Atrium Dr have a pool?
Yes, 3906 Atrium Dr has a pool.
Does 3906 Atrium Dr have accessible units?
No, 3906 Atrium Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3906 Atrium Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3906 Atrium Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3906 Atrium Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3906 Atrium Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
