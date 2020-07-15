All apartments in Orlando
3865 CORRINE DRIVE
3865 CORRINE DRIVE

3865 Corrine Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3865 Corrine Dr, Orlando, FL 32814
Baldwin Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
- Baldwin Park: Total of 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, 2 car rear load garage. Main unit offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath. The garage apartment has an open floor plan of living/bedroom combo, 1 bathroom with a stack-able washer dryer. The garage apartment has both an entrance from the garage and exterior entrance. Garage apartment is perfect as a mother in law suite or a man cave.

In the main: kitchen boasts 42" merlot cabinets with solid surface counter tops, island/bar and stainless appliances. Slate tile throughout first floor. Light and bright with lots of windows. 2" wood blinds. All bedrooms are upstairs. Master offers a balcony, two walk in closets, double sinks, separate shower and garden tub. Jack and jill bath in between bedroom 2 and bedroom 3. Washer/dryer hookups. Interior has been freshly painted a modern grey color. Brand new exterior paint. New carpet in main unit. Fenced in yard. Mature landscaping at back courtyard. Covered front and pack patios.

Applications are per adult. First full month due at move in. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee is $300 per pet). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $250 admin fee due at move in. We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received. For more information please call our leasing department, 1-866-611-3590.

(RLNE4687623)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
