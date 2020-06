Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool

2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo for RENT in Southpointe. Southpointe Condominiums is located within the highly sought after Ventura Country Club community. This gated community offers resort style amenities. Unit features tile flooring throughout, screened in patio and is located on the first floor. Southpointe Condominiums is located within easy access to restaurants, shopping, downtown Orlando, UCF and so much more!