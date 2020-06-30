3794 Southpointe Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pool basketball court tennis court

Adorable 2nd floor 2/2 Condo in SouthPointe at Ventura!



Extra space on the screen enclosed patio. This open floor plan has laminate flooring throughout and includes washer and dryer in the unit. Centrally located with easy access to all areas of town and awesome amenities!



Community amenities: 24/7 guard gate, pool, tennis, basketball and laundry facilities.



Rent Includes water, pest control, access to amenities, Washer & Dryer in the unit as well.

No Pets. No Smoking.



Directions: Semoran Blvd to Curry Ford Rd. Turn into Woodgate. Ventura subdivision. Need ID, After guard gate, GPS will tell you to turn left on Soutpointe Dr. DONT, go to next right, Atrium. Youll see building 14, park. 13 is next to it. unit is on right. 2nd Floor.