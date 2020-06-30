All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 3794 Southpointe Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
3794 Southpointe Dr
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

3794 Southpointe Dr

3794 South Pointe Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3794 South Pointe Dr, Orlando, FL 32822
Ventura

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pool
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
pool
tennis court
Adorable 2nd floor 2/2 Condo in SouthPointe at Ventura!

Extra space on the screen enclosed patio. This open floor plan has laminate flooring throughout and includes washer and dryer in the unit. Centrally located with easy access to all areas of town and awesome amenities!

Community amenities: 24/7 guard gate, pool, tennis, basketball and laundry facilities.

Rent Includes water, pest control, access to amenities, Washer & Dryer in the unit as well.
No Pets. No Smoking.

Directions: Semoran Blvd to Curry Ford Rd. Turn into Woodgate. Ventura subdivision. Need ID, After guard gate, GPS will tell you to turn left on Soutpointe Dr. DONT, go to next right, Atrium. Youll see building 14, park. 13 is next to it. unit is on right. 2nd Floor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3794 Southpointe Dr have any available units?
3794 Southpointe Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 3794 Southpointe Dr have?
Some of 3794 Southpointe Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3794 Southpointe Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3794 Southpointe Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3794 Southpointe Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3794 Southpointe Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 3794 Southpointe Dr offer parking?
No, 3794 Southpointe Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3794 Southpointe Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3794 Southpointe Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3794 Southpointe Dr have a pool?
Yes, 3794 Southpointe Dr has a pool.
Does 3794 Southpointe Dr have accessible units?
No, 3794 Southpointe Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3794 Southpointe Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3794 Southpointe Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cortland World Gateway
15050 Ember Springs Circle
Orlando, FL 32821
The Bentley at Maitland
6750 Woodlake Dr
Orlando, FL 32810
The Addison on Millenia
4763 Gardens Park Blvd
Orlando, FL 32839
Residences at West Place
753 Sherwood Terrace Dr
Orlando, FL 32818
Dwell Nona Place
10207 Dwell Court
Orlando, FL 32832
Integra Cove
6801 Integra Cove Blvd
Orlando, FL 32821
Century Millenia
5100 Millenia Blvd
Orlando, FL 32839
525 Avalon Park
525 Loyola Cir
Orlando, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach