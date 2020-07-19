3794 S POINTE DRIVE

Amenities
This wonderfully maintained two bedrooms & two bathrooms condo located in the exclusive gated community of Ventura Country Club -24/7 guard- is a MUST see. Located minutes from the Orlando Airport and Downtown Orlando. This condo has been recently remodeled and looks like a NEW not to mention that it has all the space your family will need for a comfortable living- This is what you will have living in this resort style community: water is included, access to two pools in the subdivision and the main pool at the clubhouse, access card to clubhouse gym, a restaurant, a library, Tennis and Basketball courts, Playground area, and access to a Golf Course for a discounted fee!!! This is everything you would want to have in your community. Look no more and call us today for a tour.