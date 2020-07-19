All apartments in Orlando
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3794 S POINTE DRIVE

3794 South Pointe Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3794 South Pointe Drive, Orlando, FL 32822
Ventura

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
tennis court
This wonderfully maintained two bedrooms & two bathrooms condo located in the exclusive gated community of Ventura Country Club -24/7 guard- is a MUST see. Located minutes from the Orlando Airport and Downtown Orlando. This condo has been recently remodeled and looks like a NEW not to mention that it has all the space your family will need for a comfortable living- This is what you will have living in this resort style community: water is included, access to two pools in the subdivision and the main pool at the clubhouse, access card to clubhouse gym, a restaurant, a library, Tennis and Basketball courts, Playground area, and access to a Golf Course for a discounted fee!!! This is everything you would want to have in your community. Look no more and call us today for a tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3794 S POINTE DRIVE have any available units?
3794 S POINTE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 3794 S POINTE DRIVE have?
Some of 3794 S POINTE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3794 S POINTE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3794 S POINTE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3794 S POINTE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3794 S POINTE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 3794 S POINTE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 3794 S POINTE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 3794 S POINTE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3794 S POINTE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3794 S POINTE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 3794 S POINTE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 3794 S POINTE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3794 S POINTE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3794 S POINTE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3794 S POINTE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
