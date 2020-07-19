3794 S POINTE DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated gym pool playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym playground pool tennis court

This wonderfully maintained two bedrooms & two bathrooms condo located in the exclusive gated community of Ventura Country Club -24/7 guard- is a MUST see. Located minutes from the Orlando Airport and Downtown Orlando. This condo has been recently remodeled and looks like a NEW not to mention that it has all the space your family will need for a comfortable living- This is what you will have living in this resort style community: water is included, access to two pools in the subdivision and the main pool at the clubhouse, access card to clubhouse gym, a restaurant, a library, Tennis and Basketball courts, Playground area, and access to a Golf Course for a discounted fee!!! This is everything you would want to have in your community. Look no more and call us today for a tour.