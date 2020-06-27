All apartments in Orlando
3717 S Lake Orlando Pkwy #11

3717 South Lake Orlando Pkwy · No Longer Available
Location

3717 South Lake Orlando Pkwy, Orlando, FL 32808
Rosemont

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pool
car wash area
internet access
carpet
Just Reduced!!! Nice 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Lower Level Condo in Ashley Court Condos - Beautiful 2 Bed 1.5 Bath Condo located in a well maintained quiet community Ready NOW!

Open layout with full Living room offering a slider into your patio screened area. Home offers a quaint kitchen with all appliances, bar counter for extra seating and dining area. Unit is fully tiled in the common areas with the bedrooms having carpet. Washer and Dryer is included.

Conveniently located to Downtown Orlando, Beautiful Lake Eola, Thornton Park, and plenty of shopping, dining, fair grounds and entertainment areas! Access to I-4, 408, and FL's turnpike is a breeze.

Community offers a sparkling pool and car care center area. Free services with Spectrum: Spectrum TV Platinum Package: TV Select, Digi Tier 1 and Digi Tier 2 (2 Free Spectrum Receivers) Spectrum Internet within home Wi-Fi equipment (1 Free Modem and Router).

Requires:
$50.00 application fee per person 18 and over
HOA Tenant approval process - No Cost
$100.00 Administrative fee if approved

Please contact Cynthia Torres at 407-512-6419 to schedule a showing
Email: Cynthia@rentprosper.com

(RLNE4779613)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3717 S Lake Orlando Pkwy #11 have any available units?
3717 S Lake Orlando Pkwy #11 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 3717 S Lake Orlando Pkwy #11 have?
Some of 3717 S Lake Orlando Pkwy #11's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3717 S Lake Orlando Pkwy #11 currently offering any rent specials?
3717 S Lake Orlando Pkwy #11 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3717 S Lake Orlando Pkwy #11 pet-friendly?
No, 3717 S Lake Orlando Pkwy #11 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 3717 S Lake Orlando Pkwy #11 offer parking?
No, 3717 S Lake Orlando Pkwy #11 does not offer parking.
Does 3717 S Lake Orlando Pkwy #11 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3717 S Lake Orlando Pkwy #11 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3717 S Lake Orlando Pkwy #11 have a pool?
Yes, 3717 S Lake Orlando Pkwy #11 has a pool.
Does 3717 S Lake Orlando Pkwy #11 have accessible units?
No, 3717 S Lake Orlando Pkwy #11 does not have accessible units.
Does 3717 S Lake Orlando Pkwy #11 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3717 S Lake Orlando Pkwy #11 does not have units with dishwashers.

