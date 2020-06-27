3717 S Lake Orlando Pkwy #11

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pool car wash area internet access carpet

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities car wash area pool internet access

Just Reduced!!! Nice 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Lower Level Condo in Ashley Court Condos - Beautiful 2 Bed 1.5 Bath Condo located in a well maintained quiet community Ready NOW!



Open layout with full Living room offering a slider into your patio screened area. Home offers a quaint kitchen with all appliances, bar counter for extra seating and dining area. Unit is fully tiled in the common areas with the bedrooms having carpet. Washer and Dryer is included.



Conveniently located to Downtown Orlando, Beautiful Lake Eola, Thornton Park, and plenty of shopping, dining, fair grounds and entertainment areas! Access to I-4, 408, and FL's turnpike is a breeze.



Community offers a sparkling pool and car care center area. Free services with Spectrum: Spectrum TV Platinum Package: TV Select, Digi Tier 1 and Digi Tier 2 (2 Free Spectrum Receivers) Spectrum Internet within home Wi-Fi equipment (1 Free Modem and Router).



Requires:

$50.00 application fee per person 18 and over

HOA Tenant approval process - No Cost

$100.00 Administrative fee if approved



Please contact Cynthia Torres at 407-512-6419 to schedule a showing

Email: Cynthia@rentprosper.com



