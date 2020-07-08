All apartments in Orlando
3713 CONROY Rd. #1935

3713 Conroy Road · No Longer Available
Location

3713 Conroy Road, Orlando, FL 32839
Millenia

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
gym
trash valet
pool table
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
clubhouse
gym
pool table
media room
tennis court
trash valet
volleyball court
2 Bed Condo Near Millennia Mall - Gated community steps from Millennia Mall offers 2 bedroom 2 bath. Both bedrooms have baths attached and the kitchen has tiled counters. Indoor laundry with full size washer & dryer. Some of the interior features include split bedrooms, oversized patio, and additional storage room. Onsite facilities include 24 hr. fitness center, sand volleyball, tennis courts, clubhouse with billiards and theatre room. Alarm system included along with valet trash service.

(RLNE5743896)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

