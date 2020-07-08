3713 CONROY Rd. #1935

Amenities
2 Bed Condo Near Millennia Mall - Gated community steps from Millennia Mall offers 2 bedroom 2 bath. Both bedrooms have baths attached and the kitchen has tiled counters. Indoor laundry with full size washer & dryer. Some of the interior features include split bedrooms, oversized patio, and additional storage room. Onsite facilities include 24 hr. fitness center, sand volleyball, tennis courts, clubhouse with billiards and theatre room. Alarm system included along with valet trash service.
(RLNE5743896)