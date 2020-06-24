3703 Ibis Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters parking recently renovated internet access

Wonderful updated home, located in the heart of Audubon Park District, an award winning shopping and dining district. This home is walking distance to restaurants, shops in both Audubon Park and Baldwin Park. Only a short distance to downtown Winter Park and downtown Orlando. Disney and Parks are about 35-45 min drive. This home has just become available and the furniture is all brand new. Ideal for business travel or vacation.



The space



This home has been recently updated with new granite and upgrades in the kitchen. The entire home has brand new furniture and everything is in perfect condition. There is a smart TV, WiFi and everything you would need in the kitchen to feel at home. This is a quiet neighborhood in a fantastic, central part of Orlando. Great restaurants very close and surrounding neighborhood of Baldwin Park is only a few blocks away. In Baldwin Park you can walk or run around the lake, enjoy great food at the local restaurants, find a grocery store and drug store. Everything is central and convenient.



Guest access



Guests will have have access to the entire home and backyard. There is a covered parking spot in driveway plus available free street parking.



Flexible lease terms, minimum one month (31 days)



We have a washer and dryer for guest use.