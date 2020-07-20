All apartments in Orlando
Last updated April 5 2019 at 9:51 AM

3701 CONROY RD #1836 ORANGE COUNTY

3701 Conroy Rd · No Longer Available
Location

3701 Conroy Rd, Orlando, FL 32839
Millenia

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
walk in closets
gym
pool
trash valet
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
trash valet
Luxurious Condo in Mosaic! - Live the lifestyle of luxurious Millenia! This 3rd floor condo features beautiful wood flooring in the living/dining, balcony off of the living room with a tropical garden and water view and more! Each bedroom comes with an on-suite bath and a large walk-in closet. This gated community offers clubhouse, community pool, fitness center, valet trash service, separate storage unit and more. This unit is partially furnished. Available in March. Call today for a viewing!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1895481)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3701 CONROY RD #1836 ORANGE COUNTY have any available units?
3701 CONROY RD #1836 ORANGE COUNTY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 3701 CONROY RD #1836 ORANGE COUNTY have?
Some of 3701 CONROY RD #1836 ORANGE COUNTY's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3701 CONROY RD #1836 ORANGE COUNTY currently offering any rent specials?
3701 CONROY RD #1836 ORANGE COUNTY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3701 CONROY RD #1836 ORANGE COUNTY pet-friendly?
No, 3701 CONROY RD #1836 ORANGE COUNTY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 3701 CONROY RD #1836 ORANGE COUNTY offer parking?
No, 3701 CONROY RD #1836 ORANGE COUNTY does not offer parking.
Does 3701 CONROY RD #1836 ORANGE COUNTY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3701 CONROY RD #1836 ORANGE COUNTY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3701 CONROY RD #1836 ORANGE COUNTY have a pool?
Yes, 3701 CONROY RD #1836 ORANGE COUNTY has a pool.
Does 3701 CONROY RD #1836 ORANGE COUNTY have accessible units?
No, 3701 CONROY RD #1836 ORANGE COUNTY does not have accessible units.
Does 3701 CONROY RD #1836 ORANGE COUNTY have units with dishwashers?
No, 3701 CONROY RD #1836 ORANGE COUNTY does not have units with dishwashers.
