3701 CONROY RD #1836 ORANGE COUNTY

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors walk in closets gym pool trash valet

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool trash valet

Luxurious Condo in Mosaic! - Live the lifestyle of luxurious Millenia! This 3rd floor condo features beautiful wood flooring in the living/dining, balcony off of the living room with a tropical garden and water view and more! Each bedroom comes with an on-suite bath and a large walk-in closet. This gated community offers clubhouse, community pool, fitness center, valet trash service, separate storage unit and more. This unit is partially furnished. Available in March. Call today for a viewing!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE1895481)