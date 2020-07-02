3656 Southpointe Drive - 1

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool

Updated 2 bedroom 2 bath second story condo in gated Ventura country club community. With its own clubhouse and private pools. Community pool is right next to unit. Close to airport and minutes from great restaurants, shopping, and theme parks. This condo won't last!

