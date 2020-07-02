All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 3656 Southpointe Drive - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
3656 Southpointe Drive - 1
Last updated April 14 2020 at 8:36 AM

3656 Southpointe Drive - 1

3656 South Pointe Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3656 South Pointe Dr, Orlando, FL 32822
Ventura

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Updated 2 bedroom 2 bath second story condo in gated Ventura country club community. With its own clubhouse and private pools. Community pool is right next to unit. Close to airport and minutes from great restaurants, shopping, and theme parks. This condo won't last!
Updated 2 bedroom 2 bath second story condo in gated Ventura country club community. With its own clubhouse and private pools. Community pool is right next to unit. Close to airport and minutes from great restaurants, shopping, and theme parks. This condo won't last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3656 Southpointe Drive - 1 have any available units?
3656 Southpointe Drive - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 3656 Southpointe Drive - 1 have?
Some of 3656 Southpointe Drive - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3656 Southpointe Drive - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3656 Southpointe Drive - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3656 Southpointe Drive - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3656 Southpointe Drive - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 3656 Southpointe Drive - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 3656 Southpointe Drive - 1 offers parking.
Does 3656 Southpointe Drive - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3656 Southpointe Drive - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3656 Southpointe Drive - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 3656 Southpointe Drive - 1 has a pool.
Does 3656 Southpointe Drive - 1 have accessible units?
No, 3656 Southpointe Drive - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3656 Southpointe Drive - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3656 Southpointe Drive - 1 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Twelve Oaks at Windermere
6025 Oakshadow St
Orlando, FL 32835
Tortuga Bay
12932 Mallory Cir
Orlando, FL 32828
Lantower Grande Flats
3512 Grand Reserve Way
Orlando, FL 32837
Solaya
11833 Westwood Blvd.
Orlando, FL 32821
Lexington Court
315 W Concord St
Orlando, FL 32801
Isles at East Millenia
1980 Lake Fountain Dr
Orlando, FL 32839
The Yard at Ivanhoe
1460 Alden Road
Orlando, FL 32803
Novel Lucerne
733 Main Lane
Orlando, FL 32801

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach