3609 Finch Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Stunning architect-designed mid-century modern! 3-bedroom, 2-bath open floor plan. Floor to ceiling windows with sliding glass doors. Huge open kitchen with desirable stained concrete countertops and all stainless appliances, including double ovens. Separate dining area plus bar and 4 barstools. Split plan with large Master plus beautiful bath and double closets. Two additional bedrooms on opposite end of home with bathroom. Large double closet in 2nd bedroom as well. Enormous indoor laundry room with ample storage and large utility sink, plus front loading Whirlpool Duet washer/dryer set. Gorgeous renovated original terrazzo floors throughout. Modern improvements throughout such as a floor to ceiling tiled master bath, recessed lighting on dimmers throughout, and uniquely special front porch. Floor to ceiling sliding glass doors open to a gorgeous, tropical backyard, surrounded by a 6 ft. wooden privacy fence. Two elevated garden beds ready for planting! Lush tropical fern trees, enormous live oak and patio make this a stunning place to enjoy the outdoors with kids or dogs. Fully landscaped with automatic sprinkler system and wired alarm system. Single car garage with keycode entry into home.Walk/bike to A-rated schools Audubon Park K-8 and Winter Park High School, plus downtown Baldwin Park. Also within walking/biking distance to all that Audubon Park has to offer. Easy access to I-4, East-West Expressway, Winter Park, and Colonial Drive. Pet friendly. Sorry no smokers! Call our Showing Hotline today at 407-766-9353 to request a showing appointment! Applications are available on our website @ www.KWRentsOrlando.com.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,895, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,895, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

