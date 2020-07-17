3599 Conroy Road Unit 933

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities car wash area gym pool bbq/grill media room volleyball court

Largest one bedroom at Mosaic!!! - Largest one bedroom at Mosaic, one of Orlando's most popular condo communities. Third floor with nice view from balcony and access from living room and bedroom.Across from Millenia Mall with easy access to downtown Orlando or the attractions. Mosaic is gated with 24 hour armed security and features amazing amenities such as resort style pool, fitness center, theatre room, volleyball, outdoor kitchen, gas grills, car wash area and more.



There is a $55 application fee per adult.



Requirements for Approval are:

Income over three times the monthly rent

No Evictions

Credit Scores under 620 are subject to a higher deposit

Credit under 580 will be declined

You may apply at incentiveproperties.com, click rentals, find address and hit apply.



Please call or text Tony at 407-719-8709 if you have any questions or would like to schedule a viewing.



