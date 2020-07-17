All apartments in Orlando
Last updated March 19 2019

3599 Conroy Road Unit 933

3599 Conroy Rd Unit 933 · No Longer Available
Location

3599 Conroy Rd Unit 933, Orlando, FL 32839
Millenia

Amenities

patio / balcony
gym
pool
volleyball court
media room
car wash area
Largest one bedroom at Mosaic!!! - Largest one bedroom at Mosaic, one of Orlando's most popular condo communities. Third floor with nice view from balcony and access from living room and bedroom.Across from Millenia Mall with easy access to downtown Orlando or the attractions. Mosaic is gated with 24 hour armed security and features amazing amenities such as resort style pool, fitness center, theatre room, volleyball, outdoor kitchen, gas grills, car wash area and more.

There is a $55 application fee per adult.

Requirements for Approval are:
Income over three times the monthly rent
No Evictions
Credit Scores under 620 are subject to a higher deposit
Credit under 580 will be declined
You may apply at incentiveproperties.com, click rentals, find address and hit apply.

Please call or text Tony at 407-719-8709 if you have any questions or would like to schedule a viewing.

Equal Housing Opportunity

(RLNE3849544)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

