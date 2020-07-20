All apartments in Orlando
3578 Southpointe Dr Bldg 7

3578 South Pointe Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3578 South Pointe Dr, Orlando, FL 32822
Ventura

Amenities

patio / balcony
stainless steel
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
3578 Southpointe Dr Bldg 7 Orlando FL 32822 - Great 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo located in the Ventura Southpointe Golf Community. This unit is located between both community
pools, and also boasts Stainless Appliances, laminate and ceramic tile throughout, a screened terrace, A LIVING ROOM WITH A POND VIEW and extra
closet space! Ventura/ Southpointe features an 18 hole Golf Course, Clubhouse with Restaurant and Bar, Exrecise Room, BALLROOM,
Tennis Courts, and much more! WATER INCLUDED! Southpointe is conveniently located close to all major Highways, and just minutes from the airport,
downtown Orlando, fine dining, shopping, entertainment and Disney World!
Renters Insurance Required

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4330175)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3578 Southpointe Dr Bldg 7 have any available units?
3578 Southpointe Dr Bldg 7 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 3578 Southpointe Dr Bldg 7 have?
Some of 3578 Southpointe Dr Bldg 7's amenities include patio / balcony, stainless steel, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3578 Southpointe Dr Bldg 7 currently offering any rent specials?
3578 Southpointe Dr Bldg 7 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3578 Southpointe Dr Bldg 7 pet-friendly?
No, 3578 Southpointe Dr Bldg 7 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 3578 Southpointe Dr Bldg 7 offer parking?
No, 3578 Southpointe Dr Bldg 7 does not offer parking.
Does 3578 Southpointe Dr Bldg 7 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3578 Southpointe Dr Bldg 7 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3578 Southpointe Dr Bldg 7 have a pool?
Yes, 3578 Southpointe Dr Bldg 7 has a pool.
Does 3578 Southpointe Dr Bldg 7 have accessible units?
No, 3578 Southpointe Dr Bldg 7 does not have accessible units.
Does 3578 Southpointe Dr Bldg 7 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3578 Southpointe Dr Bldg 7 does not have units with dishwashers.
