Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse pool tennis court

3578 Southpointe Dr Bldg 7 Orlando FL 32822 - Great 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo located in the Ventura Southpointe Golf Community. This unit is located between both community

pools, and also boasts Stainless Appliances, laminate and ceramic tile throughout, a screened terrace, A LIVING ROOM WITH A POND VIEW and extra

closet space! Ventura/ Southpointe features an 18 hole Golf Course, Clubhouse with Restaurant and Bar, Exrecise Room, BALLROOM,

Tennis Courts, and much more! WATER INCLUDED! Southpointe is conveniently located close to all major Highways, and just minutes from the airport,

downtown Orlando, fine dining, shopping, entertainment and Disney World!

Renters Insurance Required



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4330175)