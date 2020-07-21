3497 Shallot Dr Unit 106

Amenities

pet friendly pool

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

2 bed 2.5 bath Town home in Stonebridge Lakes! Gated with pool! - AVAILABLE March 9th, 2020.

This beautiful town home is located in a private, gated community with pool. It is light and bright with plenty of space! 2 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms, with a spacious loft upstairs. Both bedrooms are located upstairs.

***FRESH PAINT and FLOORING***

The neighborhood is quiet, well maintained, and has gorgeous tree line streets. Lawn care included.

It is centrally located to theme parks, dining, shopping and close to major highways.



(RLNE5585133)