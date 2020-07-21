All apartments in Orlando
Last updated March 11 2020 at 11:31 AM

3497 Shallot Dr Unit 106

3497 Shallot Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3497 Shallot Drive, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
2 bed 2.5 bath Town home in Stonebridge Lakes! Gated with pool! - AVAILABLE March 9th, 2020.
This beautiful town home is located in a private, gated community with pool. It is light and bright with plenty of space! 2 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms, with a spacious loft upstairs. Both bedrooms are located upstairs.
***FRESH PAINT and FLOORING***
The neighborhood is quiet, well maintained, and has gorgeous tree line streets. Lawn care included.
It is centrally located to theme parks, dining, shopping and close to major highways.

(RLNE5585133)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3497 Shallot Dr Unit 106 have any available units?
3497 Shallot Dr Unit 106 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 3497 Shallot Dr Unit 106 currently offering any rent specials?
3497 Shallot Dr Unit 106 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3497 Shallot Dr Unit 106 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3497 Shallot Dr Unit 106 is pet friendly.
Does 3497 Shallot Dr Unit 106 offer parking?
No, 3497 Shallot Dr Unit 106 does not offer parking.
Does 3497 Shallot Dr Unit 106 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3497 Shallot Dr Unit 106 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3497 Shallot Dr Unit 106 have a pool?
Yes, 3497 Shallot Dr Unit 106 has a pool.
Does 3497 Shallot Dr Unit 106 have accessible units?
No, 3497 Shallot Dr Unit 106 does not have accessible units.
Does 3497 Shallot Dr Unit 106 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3497 Shallot Dr Unit 106 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3497 Shallot Dr Unit 106 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3497 Shallot Dr Unit 106 does not have units with air conditioning.
