345 N Summerlin Ave
Last updated March 14 2020 at 11:06 AM

345 N Summerlin Ave

345 Summerlin Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

345 Summerlin Avenue, Orlando, FL 32803
Lake Eola Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
- Superb renovation of this one bedroom duplex unit. New electrical, plumbing, windows, kitchen & bath two years old, new flooring. Features include: Central heat/ac, fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and hardwood floors, full size stackable washer/dryer in laundry room at 341 Summerlin, water and lawn care included, small pets OK, pet fee $350.00 required, outdoor parking provided for one vehicle. Walk to Lake Eola, shops & restaurants of Thornton Park.

(RLNE2185247)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 345 N Summerlin Ave have any available units?
345 N Summerlin Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 345 N Summerlin Ave have?
Some of 345 N Summerlin Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 345 N Summerlin Ave currently offering any rent specials?
345 N Summerlin Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 345 N Summerlin Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 345 N Summerlin Ave is pet friendly.
Does 345 N Summerlin Ave offer parking?
Yes, 345 N Summerlin Ave offers parking.
Does 345 N Summerlin Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 345 N Summerlin Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 345 N Summerlin Ave have a pool?
No, 345 N Summerlin Ave does not have a pool.
Does 345 N Summerlin Ave have accessible units?
No, 345 N Summerlin Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 345 N Summerlin Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 345 N Summerlin Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
