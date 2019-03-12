345 N Summerlin Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

- Superb renovation of this one bedroom duplex unit. New electrical, plumbing, windows, kitchen & bath two years old, new flooring. Features include: Central heat/ac, fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and hardwood floors, full size stackable washer/dryer in laundry room at 341 Summerlin, water and lawn care included, small pets OK, pet fee $350.00 required, outdoor parking provided for one vehicle. Walk to Lake Eola, shops & restaurants of Thornton Park.



(RLNE2185247)