345 N Summerlin Ave

Amenities
- Superb renovation of this one bedroom duplex unit. New electrical, plumbing, windows, kitchen & bath two years old, new flooring. Features include: Central heat/ac, fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and hardwood floors, full size stackable washer/dryer in laundry room at 341 Summerlin, water and lawn care included, small pets OK, pet fee $350.00 required, outdoor parking provided for one vehicle. Walk to Lake Eola, shops & restaurants of Thornton Park.
(RLNE2185247)