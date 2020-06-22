3401 SHALLOT DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

nice 3 bedroom/two and a half bathrooms,beautiful Samsung stainless appliances, screened balcony with vinly floor, beautiful pond view, tile and vinlyl floor in first floor, This two story townhouse is located on Metrowest. just minutes from Universal Studios and City Walk. Close to some of Orlando's best restaurants, shopping and nightlife!one attachede car garage, gated comminity. huge walk in closets and extra storage, Central Air, washer/dryer in-unit, and much more! if you want more information.

credit score 650 , no criminal, eviction, collection record required.

credit score 650 , no criminal, eviction, collection record required.

credit score 650 , no criminal, eviction, collection record required.