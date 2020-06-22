All apartments in Orlando
3401 SHALLOT DRIVE

3401 Shallot Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3401 Shallot Drive, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
nice 3 bedroom/two and a half bathrooms,beautiful Samsung stainless appliances, screened balcony with vinly floor, beautiful pond view, tile and vinlyl floor in first floor, This two story townhouse is located on Metrowest. just minutes from Universal Studios and City Walk. Close to some of Orlando's best restaurants, shopping and nightlife!one attachede car garage, gated comminity. huge walk in closets and extra storage, Central Air, washer/dryer in-unit, and much more! if you want more information.
credit score 650 , no criminal, eviction, collection record required.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3401 SHALLOT DRIVE have any available units?
3401 SHALLOT DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 3401 SHALLOT DRIVE have?
Some of 3401 SHALLOT DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3401 SHALLOT DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3401 SHALLOT DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3401 SHALLOT DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3401 SHALLOT DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 3401 SHALLOT DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 3401 SHALLOT DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 3401 SHALLOT DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3401 SHALLOT DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3401 SHALLOT DRIVE have a pool?
No, 3401 SHALLOT DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 3401 SHALLOT DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3401 SHALLOT DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3401 SHALLOT DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3401 SHALLOT DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
