3392 WESTCHESTER SQUQRE BLVD. UNIT 104

patio / balcony parking recently renovated walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill tennis court

Spacious ground floor unit 1,235 SqFt. 2 Bedrooms, 2 bathrooms.Living room offers built-in entertainment center. Dining area. Kitchen has breakfast bar. Crown molding. Laminate floor on Living area. Tile flooring. Carpet on bedrooms. Both bedrooms have walk-in closets. Baths offer tub/shower combos. Inside laundry. Water service included. HAMPTONS AT METROWEST is a RESORT STYLE COMMUNITY includes 24 hour manned gate and security, 4000 square foot fitness center, indoor basketball court, two heated pools with jaccuzi/spas, 2 acres of park with walking trails, gazebo and Fishing Pier and boat launch on Turkey Lake . Restaurant Bar and Grill with outdoor patio and convenience store on site. Near to A rated schools, shopping, and restaurants... Also, only minutes to Interstate-4, 408 East-West Expressway, Florida Turnpike, Highway 50, and ALL area attractions Few minutes from shopping, restaurants, near to Valencia College.

SQFT: 1,235