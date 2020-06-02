All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 3384 CORONA VILLAGE WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
3384 CORONA VILLAGE WAY
Last updated July 18 2020 at 1:17 AM

3384 CORONA VILLAGE WAY

3384 Corona Village Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Metro West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3384 Corona Village Way, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
walk in closets
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
gym
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
internet access
volleyball court
Call Us Today! Location! Location! Location! Discover a lifestyle that combines the tranquility of nature with the convenience of urban living. This First floor, 2/2, waterfront building comes with ceramic tile throughout, walk in closets in both bedrooms and garden tubs in the bathrooms. Washer and Dryer along with water and sewer is included in the rental amount. Come see this beautiful condo. The Hampton's community also features a 24hr. security manned controlled entrance and vigilance service. An amazing outdoor park area with a charming centerpiece gazebo lakeside, full indoor climate-controlled Basketball/volleyball court, two swimming pools with spas with barbecue grills and picnic tables. A state of art Fitness Center Facility including brand new weight lifting equipment, treadmills with video viewing and children's play area. On site marketplace for convenient shopping and Banking ATM facility. Luxurious clubhouse facility with wide-screen TV and Billiard table. Resident business center with wireless internet. An amazing paved nature/jogging trail area. With all that The Hamptons has to offer you can make this more than just a home. Call Us Today for a viewing. All Applicants must pass background check! Available 07/12/2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3384 CORONA VILLAGE WAY have any available units?
3384 CORONA VILLAGE WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 3384 CORONA VILLAGE WAY have?
Some of 3384 CORONA VILLAGE WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3384 CORONA VILLAGE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
3384 CORONA VILLAGE WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3384 CORONA VILLAGE WAY pet-friendly?
No, 3384 CORONA VILLAGE WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 3384 CORONA VILLAGE WAY offer parking?
No, 3384 CORONA VILLAGE WAY does not offer parking.
Does 3384 CORONA VILLAGE WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3384 CORONA VILLAGE WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3384 CORONA VILLAGE WAY have a pool?
Yes, 3384 CORONA VILLAGE WAY has a pool.
Does 3384 CORONA VILLAGE WAY have accessible units?
No, 3384 CORONA VILLAGE WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 3384 CORONA VILLAGE WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3384 CORONA VILLAGE WAY has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Best Cities for Families 2019
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Palms Club Orlando
5584 Metrowest Boulevard
Orlando, FL 32811
Murano Apartments
9932 Grande Lakes Blvd
Orlando, FL 32837
Modera Central
125 E. Pine Street
Orlando, FL 32801
Eastmar Commons
10038 Vista Laguna Drive
Orlando, FL 32825
Lexington Court
315 W Concord St
Orlando, FL 32801
Vista Pines
1030 Vista Haven Circle
Orlando, FL 32825
Baldwin Harbor
1711 Jake St
Orlando, FL 32814
Hudson at East
12530 Innovation East Drive
Orlando, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 Bedroom ApartmentsOrlando 2 Bedroom Apartments
Orlando Apartments with ParkingOrlando Pet Friendly Apartments
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthMillenia
Baldwin ParkKirkman NorthVista East
Central Business DistrictSouth Semoran

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach