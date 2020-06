3368 ROBERT TRENT JONES DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher extra storage granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities alarm system elevator on-site laundry

One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. SPACIOUS LUXURY LAKEFRONT 3 BR 2 BA CONDOMINIUM WITH 2129 SQ. FT. ALL ON ONE FLOOR. LARGE WINDOWS TO VIEW THE TRANQUIL 323 ACRE LAKE AND THE EVENING FIREWORKS OF UNIVERSAL STUDIOS. ENTER THROUGH THE GRACEFUL GATED ENTRY WITH 24/7 VIRTUAL GUARD. CODED-ENTRY BUILDING WITH LARGE DOUBLE GLASS DOORS AND SPACIOUS 2-STORY GRAND FOYER TO WELCOME YOU AND YOUR GUESTS. ENTER THE 8' HIGH DOOR ELEVATORS [2] WITH WOOD PANELED INTERIOR. 8' ELEVATOR DOORS FOR EASE TO MOVE FURNITURE. LUXURIOUS CONDOMINIUM WITH LARGE CLOSETS FOR ALL OF YOUR STORAGE NEEDS. LARGE OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH 9'4" CEILINGS AND 8' HIGH INTERIOR DOORS [-1]. SPACIOUS BEDROOMS; ALL BEDROOMS CAN ACCOMMODATE A KING SIZE BED. SPACIOUS MAIN EN-SUITE BATH WITH DUAL VANITIES AND FULL LENGTH MIRROR, LARGE SOAKING TUB AND SEPARATE SHOWER AND PRIVATE COMMODE. MAIN SUITE SEPARATE LARGE WALK-IN CLOSET. LARGE KITCHEN WITH 42" UPPER CHERRY CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTERS WITH UNDER-MOUNT SINK. TOP-OF-THE-LINE SS APPLIANCES. UNDER AND ABOVE CABINET LIGHTING. SEPARATE LAUNDRY ROOM WITH EXTRA STORAGE CABINET. "IN-UNIT" AND BUILDING FIRE-SPRINKLER SYSTEM. FOR ADDED SECURITY, A SEPARATE IN-UNIT ALARM SYSTEM IS AVAILABLE. LARGE COVERED SCREENED LANAI [WITH SEPARATE STORAGE] TO ENJOY THE SERENITY OF THE LAKE VIEWS. THE ULTIMATE IN SPACIOUS LUXURY CONDOMINIUM LIVING. GREAT LAKE VIEWS AND SERENITY!!! LOCATED NEAR 408 WITH EASY ACCESS TO DOWNTOWN. CLOSE TO UNIVERSAL STUDIOS, MALL AT MILLENNIA, OUTLET MALL AND I-DRIVE. LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!!! A MUST SEE TO BELIEVE.