3366 Shallot Dr.

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access media room pet friendly

A VERY RARE FIND ...



LUXURIOUS FULLY FURNISHED TOWNHOUSE FOR RENT



Very Sophisticated Luxury 3 bedrooms townhouse, fully furnished, professionally remodeled and interior decorated, that will impress those with even the most refined tastes. This stunning contemporary style townhouse is adorned with European Porcelain tiles and wood floors throughout, with new light fixtures throughout unit, Leather, LCD TVs, High-end Linens, Dishes, Washer/Dryer, Stainless Steel Appliances, and much much more.



In the very desirable gated Metro West luxury community with top rated schools, offers an unparalleled location right in the heart of it all - where you can satisfy your every whim with ease. Whether working or just visiting, you are in the best location ever, your everyday necessities are a snap with nearby Normal and Organic Grocery Supermarkets, Drugstores, Several banks, Fine Restaurants, Outlets and World-Class Shopping Malls, Gym, Post Office, Library, Medical Center, Hospital, Movie Theaters, Theme Parks, Convention Center, Orlando International Airport, Downtown and a host of other personal service establishments.



The community offers such seclusion and privacy surrounded with a beautiful landscape that you would never know you are just minutes from everything!



Easy and quick access to the major Roads and highways: I-4, Turnpike, East-West Expressway 408 and The Beach Line (528).



**This conveniently located property is ideal space for Corporate housing, Family, Business People or even for a Vacation Home**



The stunning townhouse is completely Furnished - Turn the key it has everything you need in a big style ready for you to move-in. Just Bring your clothes and toothbrush!!!



$3,000 Rent includes the Electricity, Cable, Wireless High Speed Internet, Water, Sewer, Trash Removal and Pest Control.

$3,000 Security Deposit required

$100 check out cleaning fee

*Small pets allowed $250 non refundable fee*



For information contact us:

Orlando City Corporate Housing

www.OrlandoCityCorporateHousing.com

(321) 426-0441