Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3366 Shallot Dr.

3366 Shallot Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3366 Shallot Drive, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
media room
pet friendly
A VERY RARE FIND ...

LUXURIOUS FULLY FURNISHED TOWNHOUSE FOR RENT

Very Sophisticated Luxury 3 bedrooms townhouse, fully furnished, professionally remodeled and interior decorated, that will impress those with even the most refined tastes. This stunning contemporary style townhouse is adorned with European Porcelain tiles and wood floors throughout, with new light fixtures throughout unit, Leather, LCD TVs, High-end Linens, Dishes, Washer/Dryer, Stainless Steel Appliances, and much much more.

In the very desirable gated Metro West luxury community with top rated schools, offers an unparalleled location right in the heart of it all - where you can satisfy your every whim with ease. Whether working or just visiting, you are in the best location ever, your everyday necessities are a snap with nearby Normal and Organic Grocery Supermarkets, Drugstores, Several banks, Fine Restaurants, Outlets and World-Class Shopping Malls, Gym, Post Office, Library, Medical Center, Hospital, Movie Theaters, Theme Parks, Convention Center, Orlando International Airport, Downtown and a host of other personal service establishments.

The community offers such seclusion and privacy surrounded with a beautiful landscape that you would never know you are just minutes from everything!

Easy and quick access to the major Roads and highways: I-4, Turnpike, East-West Expressway 408 and The Beach Line (528).

**This conveniently located property is ideal space for Corporate housing, Family, Business People or even for a Vacation Home**

The stunning townhouse is completely Furnished - Turn the key it has everything you need in a big style ready for you to move-in. Just Bring your clothes and toothbrush!!!

$3,000 Rent includes the Electricity, Cable, Wireless High Speed Internet, Water, Sewer, Trash Removal and Pest Control.
$3,000 Security Deposit required
$100 check out cleaning fee
*Small pets allowed $250 non refundable fee*

For information contact us:
Orlando City Corporate Housing
www.OrlandoCityCorporateHousing.com
(321) 426-0441

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3366 Shallot Dr. have any available units?
3366 Shallot Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 3366 Shallot Dr. have?
Some of 3366 Shallot Dr.'s amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3366 Shallot Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
3366 Shallot Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3366 Shallot Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3366 Shallot Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 3366 Shallot Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 3366 Shallot Dr. offers parking.
Does 3366 Shallot Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3366 Shallot Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3366 Shallot Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 3366 Shallot Dr. has a pool.
Does 3366 Shallot Dr. have accessible units?
No, 3366 Shallot Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 3366 Shallot Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3366 Shallot Dr. has units with dishwashers.

