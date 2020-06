Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking

BEAUTIFUL 2/2 APARTMENT IN THE HEART OF METROWEST, NEAR TO SHOPPINGS, RESTAURANTS, 1-4 AND THE MILLENIA MALL. A LOT OF UPGRADES. LUXURY CONDO WITH SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM AND KITCHEN. STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, VERY SPACIOUS, GARDEN SHOWER IN MASTER BEDROOM, GATED COMMUNITY AND ALSO HAS 1 CARPORT AND MANY PARKING SPACES FOR VISITORS. MUST SEE!!