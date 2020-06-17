3326 ROBERT TRENT JONES DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

From the moment you enter this remodeled 2nd floor unit in the gated community of Stonebridge Reserve you will be ready to call it yours. The new floors will grab your attention as they flow through all of the living spaces including the 3 bedrooms. Your master retreat features an en-suite bathroom with brand new vanity and fixtures. Your two other bedrooms share a hallway bathroom with double vanity and stand up shower. The kitchen is outfitted with stainless steel appliances and ceramic tile. When you arrive home from a long day at work, enjoy sitting on your screened in porch overlooking trees and the community pool. Schedule your private showing today!