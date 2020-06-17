All apartments in Orlando
3326 ROBERT TRENT JONES DRIVE
Last updated June 15 2020 at 3:03 PM

3326 ROBERT TRENT JONES DRIVE

3326 Robert Trent Jones Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3326 Robert Trent Jones Drive, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
From the moment you enter this remodeled 2nd floor unit in the gated community of Stonebridge Reserve you will be ready to call it yours. The new floors will grab your attention as they flow through all of the living spaces including the 3 bedrooms. Your master retreat features an en-suite bathroom with brand new vanity and fixtures. Your two other bedrooms share a hallway bathroom with double vanity and stand up shower. The kitchen is outfitted with stainless steel appliances and ceramic tile. When you arrive home from a long day at work, enjoy sitting on your screened in porch overlooking trees and the community pool. Schedule your private showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3326 ROBERT TRENT JONES DRIVE have any available units?
3326 ROBERT TRENT JONES DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 3326 ROBERT TRENT JONES DRIVE have?
Some of 3326 ROBERT TRENT JONES DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3326 ROBERT TRENT JONES DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3326 ROBERT TRENT JONES DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3326 ROBERT TRENT JONES DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3326 ROBERT TRENT JONES DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 3326 ROBERT TRENT JONES DRIVE offer parking?
No, 3326 ROBERT TRENT JONES DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 3326 ROBERT TRENT JONES DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3326 ROBERT TRENT JONES DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3326 ROBERT TRENT JONES DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 3326 ROBERT TRENT JONES DRIVE has a pool.
Does 3326 ROBERT TRENT JONES DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3326 ROBERT TRENT JONES DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3326 ROBERT TRENT JONES DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3326 ROBERT TRENT JONES DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
