Last updated January 14 2020 at 1:18 AM

3319 S KIRKMAN ROAD

3319 Kirkman Road · No Longer Available
Location

3319 Kirkman Road, Orlando, FL 32811
Kirkman North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
car wash area
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
3 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo unit in a gated community. New paint and carpet throughout! Open floor plan with living room, separate dining area, and kitchen with breakfast bar. Screened porch. Unit located right next door to community pool and playground area. 1 car garage. Community features coded gates, video monitoring, covered-heated spa, tennis courts with rackets available, cinema room, library and games area, baby room, car care center, business center, fitness center/aerobic area, BBQ grills.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3319 S KIRKMAN ROAD have any available units?
3319 S KIRKMAN ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 3319 S KIRKMAN ROAD have?
Some of 3319 S KIRKMAN ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3319 S KIRKMAN ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
3319 S KIRKMAN ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3319 S KIRKMAN ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 3319 S KIRKMAN ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 3319 S KIRKMAN ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 3319 S KIRKMAN ROAD offers parking.
Does 3319 S KIRKMAN ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3319 S KIRKMAN ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3319 S KIRKMAN ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 3319 S KIRKMAN ROAD has a pool.
Does 3319 S KIRKMAN ROAD have accessible units?
No, 3319 S KIRKMAN ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 3319 S KIRKMAN ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3319 S KIRKMAN ROAD has units with dishwashers.

