3319 S KIRKMAN ROAD

3 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo unit in a gated community. New paint and carpet throughout! Open floor plan with living room, separate dining area, and kitchen with breakfast bar. Screened porch. Unit located right next door to community pool and playground area. 1 car garage. Community features coded gates, video monitoring, covered-heated spa, tennis courts with rackets available, cinema room, library and games area, baby room, car care center, business center, fitness center/aerobic area, BBQ grills.