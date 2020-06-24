3307 GREENWICH VILLAGE BOULEVARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities

This is the end of your search. Great 1/1 on first floor, so no stairs. Centrally located in Metrowest and in close proximity to entertainment, shopping and the attractions. Minutes from downtown and freeways to the space coast, West Coast and the North. In a guarded gate community with facilities rivaling those of a resort. HOA runs and adjudicates applications. Access cards for subdivision and facilities are for tenants account. Property is professionally managed. Hurry, this is not going to last. APPLICATION BEING PROCESSED.