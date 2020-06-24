All apartments in Orlando
3307 GREENWICH VILLAGE BOULEVARD
Last updated August 29 2019 at 2:54 AM

3307 GREENWICH VILLAGE BOULEVARD

3307 Greenwich Village Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

3307 Greenwich Village Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This is the end of your search. Great 1/1 on first floor, so no stairs. Centrally located in Metrowest and in close proximity to entertainment, shopping and the attractions. Minutes from downtown and freeways to the space coast, West Coast and the North. In a guarded gate community with facilities rivaling those of a resort. HOA runs and adjudicates applications. Access cards for subdivision and facilities are for tenants account. Property is professionally managed. Hurry, this is not going to last. APPLICATION BEING PROCESSED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3307 GREENWICH VILLAGE BOULEVARD have any available units?
3307 GREENWICH VILLAGE BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 3307 GREENWICH VILLAGE BOULEVARD have?
Some of 3307 GREENWICH VILLAGE BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3307 GREENWICH VILLAGE BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
3307 GREENWICH VILLAGE BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3307 GREENWICH VILLAGE BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 3307 GREENWICH VILLAGE BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 3307 GREENWICH VILLAGE BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 3307 GREENWICH VILLAGE BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 3307 GREENWICH VILLAGE BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3307 GREENWICH VILLAGE BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3307 GREENWICH VILLAGE BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 3307 GREENWICH VILLAGE BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 3307 GREENWICH VILLAGE BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 3307 GREENWICH VILLAGE BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 3307 GREENWICH VILLAGE BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3307 GREENWICH VILLAGE BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
