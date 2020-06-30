All apartments in Orlando
3306 Shallot Dr

3306 Shallot Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3306 Shallot Drive, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
3/2.5 Orlando in Stonebridge Lakes Townhomes. All appliances included, it features 42" cabinets, corian counter tops, screened porch, garden bath/shower tile and carpet. Washer and dryer included as well! Gated community has community swiming pool. Close to shopping, restaurants, Valencia College, all major amusement parks, all major roads & highways.

**Additional hoa application required

To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.

This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!

Nancy Guadagnino, Leasing Agent
Specialized Property Management

We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializedorlando.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3306 Shallot Dr have any available units?
3306 Shallot Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 3306 Shallot Dr have?
Some of 3306 Shallot Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3306 Shallot Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3306 Shallot Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3306 Shallot Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3306 Shallot Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 3306 Shallot Dr offer parking?
No, 3306 Shallot Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3306 Shallot Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3306 Shallot Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3306 Shallot Dr have a pool?
Yes, 3306 Shallot Dr has a pool.
Does 3306 Shallot Dr have accessible units?
No, 3306 Shallot Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3306 Shallot Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3306 Shallot Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

