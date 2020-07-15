3284 S Semoran Blvd #11

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Lovely 2 bed 2 bath, ground floor condo in gated Wimbledon Community - This property is in nice condition, it has tile flooring throughout, with an open plan living / dining room that has sliding glass doors leading out to a covered, screened patio which is surrounded by a lushly landscaped garden. The kitchen features a pass-through window to the dining room, and has an oven range, fridge and dishwasher, with a good amount of cabinet space and plenty of light from the window. The bedrooms are well-sized with lots of closet space and the master suite has a walk-in closet. Both bathrooms have upgraded cabinetry and full size bathtubs. Both bedrooms and the living room feature ceiling fans. Washers and dryers are located in the laundromat in the adjacent building for which residents have keyed access.



RENT INCLUDES WATER AND TRASH AND COMMUNITY AMENITIES.

SMALL PETS ALLOWED WITH DEPOSIT & RENTER'S INSURANCE; NO LARGER THAN 30LBS.



APPLICANTS MUST ALSO FILL OUT AN ASSOCIATION APPLICATION ($75 PER ADULT) AND PASS AN FDLE CRIMINAL RECORD CHECK. THIS MAY TAKE SEVERAL DAYS TO PROCESS.



Wimbledon is a gated community with CCTV security off S Semoran Blvd near Curry Ford Road. Neighborhood Amenities include a fitness center, pool, tennis courts, clubhouse, ping-pong, and several resident Laundromats in between most buildings. There are various shops and restaurants close by for your convenience. Close to Highway 408 and a few minutes to Highway 528.



*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



(RLNE4806898)