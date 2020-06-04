All apartments in Orlando
3254 S Semoran Blvd unit 12
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

3254 S Semoran Blvd unit 12

3254 Semoran Boulevard · (863) 877-3340 ext. 1002
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3254 Semoran Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32822
South Semoran

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3254 S Semoran Blvd unit 12 · Avail. now

$1,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 842 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2-Bedroom, 2-Bathroom Home in Orlando - This 2-Bedroom, 2-Bathroom home in Orlando, in the Wimbledon community. The location does not get any better!!

HOA APPROVAL MANDATORY

Lessee(s) are required to provide proof of liability insurance in the amount of $100,000, prior to occupancy. Real Property Management Lakeside can provide the required coverage for an additional charge of $12.00 per month or you can purchase coverage from your preferred provider.

To see all of our available properties check our primary site at www.RPMSouthOrlando.com

Application Fee: $50
Pet Fee: $150
Administration Fee $125

For questions regarding this home call Gabino Romero at 863-877-3340

INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED, AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.

(John L. Wilkerson, Florida Real Estate Broker)

(RLNE5936713)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3254 S Semoran Blvd unit 12 have any available units?
3254 S Semoran Blvd unit 12 has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 3254 S Semoran Blvd unit 12 currently offering any rent specials?
3254 S Semoran Blvd unit 12 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3254 S Semoran Blvd unit 12 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3254 S Semoran Blvd unit 12 is pet friendly.
Does 3254 S Semoran Blvd unit 12 offer parking?
No, 3254 S Semoran Blvd unit 12 does not offer parking.
Does 3254 S Semoran Blvd unit 12 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3254 S Semoran Blvd unit 12 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3254 S Semoran Blvd unit 12 have a pool?
No, 3254 S Semoran Blvd unit 12 does not have a pool.
Does 3254 S Semoran Blvd unit 12 have accessible units?
No, 3254 S Semoran Blvd unit 12 does not have accessible units.
Does 3254 S Semoran Blvd unit 12 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3254 S Semoran Blvd unit 12 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3254 S Semoran Blvd unit 12 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3254 S Semoran Blvd unit 12 does not have units with air conditioning.
