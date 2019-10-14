319 FERNCREEK AVENUE

Amenities

FURNISHED GUEST HOUSE IN DOWNTOWN ORLANDO: Available for short term or long term. This newly remodeled 2/1 charmer is located in the heart of beautiful downtown historic district. Be the first to live in this quaint space furnished as a 1 bedroom with queen bed, 2nd bedroom as an office with desk, living room, full kitchen and 1 bath with laundry. Enjoy the new kitchen with 42 inch cabinets, granite counters, stainless appliances. Plus new bathroom, new flooring, AC, washer/dryer combo, paint, fixtures and more. This is the perfect place for someone who wants to be close to the business district and have a designated work space plus the privacy of a stand-alone apartment with reserved parking and close to everything. Walk to Thornton Park restaurants and shops, Lake Eola Park events and farmers market and the new hip Milk District. Plus take a quick drive or bike ride to the downtown Business District, Court House, Dr Philips performing arts center, Amway arena and the downtown nightlife. Convenient to UCF, ORMC and Advent Hospitals, shopping, interstate, airports and attractions too. $1550 everything included (electric, water, wifi