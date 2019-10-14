All apartments in Orlando
319 FERNCREEK AVENUE
Last updated October 18 2019 at 3:14 AM

319 FERNCREEK AVENUE

319 N Fern Creek Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

319 N Fern Creek Avenue, Orlando, FL 32803
Colonialtown South

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
FURNISHED GUEST HOUSE IN DOWNTOWN ORLANDO: Available for short term or long term. This newly remodeled 2/1 charmer is located in the heart of beautiful downtown historic district. Be the first to live in this quaint space furnished as a 1 bedroom with queen bed, 2nd bedroom as an office with desk, living room, full kitchen and 1 bath with laundry. Enjoy the new kitchen with 42 inch cabinets, granite counters, stainless appliances. Plus new bathroom, new flooring, AC, washer/dryer combo, paint, fixtures and more. This is the perfect place for someone who wants to be close to the business district and have a designated work space plus the privacy of a stand-alone apartment with reserved parking and close to everything. Walk to Thornton Park restaurants and shops, Lake Eola Park events and farmers market and the new hip Milk District. Plus take a quick drive or bike ride to the downtown Business District, Court House, Dr Philips performing arts center, Amway arena and the downtown nightlife. Convenient to UCF, ORMC and Advent Hospitals, shopping, interstate, airports and attractions too. $1550 everything included (electric, water, wifi

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 319 FERNCREEK AVENUE have any available units?
319 FERNCREEK AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 319 FERNCREEK AVENUE have?
Some of 319 FERNCREEK AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 319 FERNCREEK AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
319 FERNCREEK AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 319 FERNCREEK AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 319 FERNCREEK AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 319 FERNCREEK AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 319 FERNCREEK AVENUE offers parking.
Does 319 FERNCREEK AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 319 FERNCREEK AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 319 FERNCREEK AVENUE have a pool?
No, 319 FERNCREEK AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 319 FERNCREEK AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 319 FERNCREEK AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 319 FERNCREEK AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 319 FERNCREEK AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
