All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 3141 Berridge Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
3141 Berridge Lane
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

3141 Berridge Lane

3141 Berridge Lane · (407) 250-4800 ext. 106
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Bryn Mawr
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3141 Berridge Lane, Orlando, FL 32812
Bryn Mawr

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3141 Berridge Lane · Avail. Jul 15

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1673 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3141 Berridge Lane Available 07/15/20 2/2 Home with Loft Space and Spiral Staircase! - Come see this spacious 2/2 in Orlando, near the 408 and easy access to downtown! Stainless steel appliances, tile and carpeted floors, and spiral staircase leading to a loft overlooking the great room!This property will be available mid July. Add yourself to the waiting list by using the link below. Once this property becomes available for showings, you will be notified via email.

This property offers an option of a security deposit-free lease using Obligo’s billing authorization technology for qualified tenants and well as a mandatory Tenant Benefit Package.

INTERESTED IN A TOUR? – Call 407-543-1073 anytime for tour information.

360 VIRTUAL TOUR - Coming Soon!

SHOWINGS - Register for a private tour by clicking this link: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/3141-berridge-lane

READY TO APPLY? - Click here and complete the online application: https://trusthomeproperties.com/tenants/#homes-for-rent

SECURITY DEPOSIT - No upfront security deposit option with Obligo for Renters who qualify for the Obligo service. If you do not qualify then a traditional upfront security deposit will be required.

TENANT BENEFIT PACKAGE – Included with ALL leases is a $49 Tenant Benefit Package.

PET POLICY - Pets considered with owner permission.

DISCLAIMER - Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4126512)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3141 Berridge Lane have any available units?
3141 Berridge Lane has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 3141 Berridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3141 Berridge Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3141 Berridge Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3141 Berridge Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 3141 Berridge Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3141 Berridge Lane does offer parking.
Does 3141 Berridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3141 Berridge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3141 Berridge Lane have a pool?
No, 3141 Berridge Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3141 Berridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 3141 Berridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3141 Berridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3141 Berridge Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3141 Berridge Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3141 Berridge Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3141 Berridge Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cortland Jubilee Park
6850 Merryvale Lane
Orlando, FL 32128
Windrift
949 Crowsnest Cir
Orlando, FL 32825
Cortland World Gateway
15050 Ember Springs Circle
Orlando, FL 32821
Rosehill Preserve
5870 Sundown Cir
Orlando, FL 32822
Axis West
6820 Axis West Cir
Orlando, FL 32821
Central Station on Orange
480 N Orange Ave
Orlando, FL 32801
Arium Grandewood
3701 Grandewood Blvd
Orlando, FL 32837
The Yard at Ivanhoe
1460 Alden Road
Orlando, FL 32803

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity