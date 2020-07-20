3116 Amherst Ave.

Amenities

Fantastic College Park Cutie! - PENDING - This College Park home features a lot more space than you would expect! There is a living room in the front of the house, a large kitchen with lots of counter top space and storage, a separate formal dining room and a large family room at the back of the house with a fireplace and walk out to the covered patio and large fenced-in back yard. The bedrooms are large for this time period and bath is retro cool and also bigger than the average house of this era. There is inside utility room with washer and dryer and a carport and covered front porch. This house is walking distance to Edgewater Drive with all the restaurants and shops just minutes away. Just a few minute drive to the heart of downtown as well. Owner will consider cat but, sorry, no dogs. Available first week of February 2020. Renters insurance required.



(RLNE2412538)