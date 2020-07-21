3109 Nancy Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This NEWLY updated home in the Lake Como area is 3 bedroom/2 bathroom with new carpets, new paint, new blinds, and new ceiling fans. Hardwood floors in the living room, hall and dining room. Screened patio overlooking the large fenced back yard with plenty of room for children to play. 1 car carport with separate laundry room. All appliances provided! Washer/dryer hookups. Rent includes A/C filter delivery to your front door every 60 days! Close to SR 408, I-4 and Downtown Orlando. This will go fast!!! Call our showing hotline today at 407-766-9353 to request a showing appointment! Applications are available on our website @ www.KWRentsOrlando.com.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,610, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,610, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.