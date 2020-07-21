All apartments in Orlando
Last updated September 12 2019 at 8:07 PM

3109 Nancy Street

3109 Nancy Street · No Longer Available
Location

3109 Nancy Street, Orlando, FL 32806
Lake Como

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This NEWLY updated home in the Lake Como area is 3 bedroom/2 bathroom with new carpets, new paint, new blinds, and new ceiling fans. Hardwood floors in the living room, hall and dining room. Screened patio overlooking the large fenced back yard with plenty of room for children to play. 1 car carport with separate laundry room. All appliances provided! Washer/dryer hookups. Rent includes A/C filter delivery to your front door every 60 days! Close to SR 408, I-4 and Downtown Orlando. This will go fast!!! Call our showing hotline today at 407-766-9353 to request a showing appointment! Applications are available on our website @ www.KWRentsOrlando.com.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,610, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,610, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3109 Nancy Street have any available units?
3109 Nancy Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 3109 Nancy Street have?
Some of 3109 Nancy Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3109 Nancy Street currently offering any rent specials?
3109 Nancy Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3109 Nancy Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3109 Nancy Street is pet friendly.
Does 3109 Nancy Street offer parking?
Yes, 3109 Nancy Street offers parking.
Does 3109 Nancy Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3109 Nancy Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3109 Nancy Street have a pool?
No, 3109 Nancy Street does not have a pool.
Does 3109 Nancy Street have accessible units?
No, 3109 Nancy Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3109 Nancy Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3109 Nancy Street does not have units with dishwashers.
