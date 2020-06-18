Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 3106 South Semoran Blvd - 1, Unit 3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
3106 South Semoran Blvd - 1, Unit 3
Last updated October 12 2019 at 4:21 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3106 South Semoran Blvd - 1, Unit 3
3106 S Semoran Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
South Semoran
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
3106 S Semoran Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32822
South Semoran
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
internet access
tennis court
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3106 South Semoran Blvd - 1, Unit 3 have any available units?
3106 South Semoran Blvd - 1, Unit 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Orlando, FL
.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Orlando Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3106 South Semoran Blvd - 1, Unit 3 have?
Some of 3106 South Semoran Blvd - 1, Unit 3's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3106 South Semoran Blvd - 1, Unit 3 currently offering any rent specials?
3106 South Semoran Blvd - 1, Unit 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3106 South Semoran Blvd - 1, Unit 3 pet-friendly?
No, 3106 South Semoran Blvd - 1, Unit 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Orlando
.
Does 3106 South Semoran Blvd - 1, Unit 3 offer parking?
Yes, 3106 South Semoran Blvd - 1, Unit 3 offers parking.
Does 3106 South Semoran Blvd - 1, Unit 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3106 South Semoran Blvd - 1, Unit 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3106 South Semoran Blvd - 1, Unit 3 have a pool?
Yes, 3106 South Semoran Blvd - 1, Unit 3 has a pool.
Does 3106 South Semoran Blvd - 1, Unit 3 have accessible units?
Yes, 3106 South Semoran Blvd - 1, Unit 3 has accessible units.
Does 3106 South Semoran Blvd - 1, Unit 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3106 South Semoran Blvd - 1, Unit 3 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Residences at West Place
753 Sherwood Terrace Dr
Orlando, FL 32818
SteelHouse Orlando
750 N Orange Ave
Orlando, FL 32801
Fisherman's Village
5800 Dolphin Dr
Orlando, FL 32822
Amelia Court at Creative Village
659 W Amelia Street
Orlando, FL 32801
The Courtney at Universal Boulevard
9703 Avellino Ave
Orlando, FL 32819
Citi Lakes
12024 Meadowbend Loop
Orlando, FL 32821
Isles at East Millenia
1980 Lake Fountain Dr
Orlando, FL 32839
The Ivy Residences at Health Village
2650 Dade Ave
Orlando, FL 32804
Similar Pages
Orlando 1 Bedrooms
Orlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly Apartments
Orlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Melbourne, FL
Lakeland, FL
Kissimmee, FL
Palm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FL
Altamonte Springs, FL
Sanford, FL
Winter Park, FL
Alafaya, FL
Port Orange, FL
Winter Garden, FL
Clermont, FL
Nearby Neighborhoods
Metro West
Airport North
Kirkman North
Millenia
Baldwin Park
Vista East
South Semoran
Central Business District
Apartments Near Colleges
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Valencia College
Bethune-Cookman University
Daytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach