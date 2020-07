Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Live minutes to Downtown Orlando in this charming 3 bed 1+1/2 bath, over 1500 sqft of living space, on a quiet street. Hardwood floors in main living area and bedrooms. Kitchen is updated with granite counter tops, newer cabinets and newer oven/stove and dishwasher. Large fenced in backyard. Minutes from 408 and Downtown Orlando. Lawn care and annual pest control included. Along with a twice yearly A/C maintenance. Pet friendly with owner approval and non-refundable pet fee.