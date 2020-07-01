All apartments in Orlando
310 Thornton Lane
Last updated January 25 2020 at 12:22 PM

310 Thornton Lane

310 Thornton Lane · No Longer Available
Location

310 Thornton Lane, Orlando, FL 32801
Lawsona- Fern Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
310 Thornton Lane - Deposit $2495. Monthly Rent $2495. Available Now!

Contact Spencer at 407-346-5743 or spencer@homevest.com to schedule your private showing.

Charming 4 bedroom, 2 bath home with a 1 car garage located right in the heart of Thornton Park. This newly updated home has beautiful bright cabinetry in the kitchen, stainless steal appliances and a spacious dining room. The back yard enclosed patio has a wet bar with an attached wooden deck and plenty of space great for entertaining. All within close distance to lots of shopping and dining. A 1 care garage and large driveway allow for plenty of parking. Don't miss this gorgeous home!

Lawn Included

No pets

Listed exclusively with Homevest Management. If you see this home advertised for less, it is not a legitimate listing and please contact the Property Manager.

Must move in within 30 days of application approval. One year lease required. $60 Application Fee per Adult. Security Deposit and First Month's rent due in full and a one-time lease prep fee of $49.00 for exchange of keys.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5349221)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 310 Thornton Lane have any available units?
310 Thornton Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 310 Thornton Lane have?
Some of 310 Thornton Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 310 Thornton Lane currently offering any rent specials?
310 Thornton Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 310 Thornton Lane pet-friendly?
No, 310 Thornton Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 310 Thornton Lane offer parking?
Yes, 310 Thornton Lane offers parking.
Does 310 Thornton Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 310 Thornton Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 310 Thornton Lane have a pool?
No, 310 Thornton Lane does not have a pool.
Does 310 Thornton Lane have accessible units?
No, 310 Thornton Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 310 Thornton Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 310 Thornton Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
