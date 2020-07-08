1/1 Apartment in College Park - This upstairs unit is light and bright and ready for you! Unit has fresh paint and new carpet! Located in the heart of College Park walking distance to shops and restaurants. Hurry this one won't last.
(RLNE5806342)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3034-D Fairway Lane have any available units?
3034-D Fairway Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 3034-D Fairway Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3034-D Fairway Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3034-D Fairway Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3034-D Fairway Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3034-D Fairway Lane offer parking?
No, 3034-D Fairway Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3034-D Fairway Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3034-D Fairway Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3034-D Fairway Lane have a pool?
No, 3034-D Fairway Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3034-D Fairway Lane have accessible units?
No, 3034-D Fairway Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3034-D Fairway Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3034-D Fairway Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3034-D Fairway Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3034-D Fairway Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)