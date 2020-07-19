All apartments in Orlando
3016 GREENS AVENUE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3016 GREENS AVENUE

3016 Greens Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3016 Greens Avenue, Orlando, FL 32804
College Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
This College Park town home is ideally located on Dubsdread Golf Course featuring a private courtyard. 1 car garage and screen enclosed outdoor living space. The 1st floor offers attractive tiled floors, formal dining, stainless steel appliances, wet bar, fireplace, French doors leading to the screened lanai and private golf course views. The 2nd floor features a master suite with fireplace, screened porch, private bath with shower and dressing area. A 2nd bedroom includes en-suite bath with tub/shower and balcony overlooking the courtyard. A hallway laundry area with washer/dryer completes the 2nd floor. Walk to popular shops and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3016 GREENS AVENUE have any available units?
3016 GREENS AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 3016 GREENS AVENUE have?
Some of 3016 GREENS AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3016 GREENS AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
3016 GREENS AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3016 GREENS AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 3016 GREENS AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 3016 GREENS AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 3016 GREENS AVENUE offers parking.
Does 3016 GREENS AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3016 GREENS AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3016 GREENS AVENUE have a pool?
No, 3016 GREENS AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 3016 GREENS AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 3016 GREENS AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 3016 GREENS AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3016 GREENS AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
