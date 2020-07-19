3016 GREENS AVENUE

Amenities

This College Park town home is ideally located on Dubsdread Golf Course featuring a private courtyard. 1 car garage and screen enclosed outdoor living space. The 1st floor offers attractive tiled floors, formal dining, stainless steel appliances, wet bar, fireplace, French doors leading to the screened lanai and private golf course views. The 2nd floor features a master suite with fireplace, screened porch, private bath with shower and dressing area. A 2nd bedroom includes en-suite bath with tub/shower and balcony overlooking the courtyard. A hallway laundry area with washer/dryer completes the 2nd floor. Walk to popular shops and restaurants.