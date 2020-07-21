3001 CR SMITH ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities community garden dogs allowed pet friendly

Downtown Orlando - 2 Bed/1Bath with Solar Power included and access to Community Garden - This living space is newly renovated and centrally located just minutes from beautiful downtown Orlando. As a resident living in the heart of Orlando, you will enjoy great entertainment and dining options.



Enjoy great amenities in Orlando like the free Lymmo bus available lime bikes to a magic games, hockey games, and other events at the citrus bowl as well as the Amway center. If you're looking for culture and art, enjoy a play at the Dr. Phillips center for the performing arts.

Orlando city soccer stadium, Church street, and Lake Eola Park are also only a short hop away.

This location offers easy access to I-4 (Interstate) and the east-west expressway.



This living space is a central part of the Orlando community and features two bedrooms and one bathroom. we even have access to a community garden!

You'll fall in love with Location!



Applicants will be required to submit to a background and credit check. We use non-traditional screening and account for other factors besides credit score. Actual deposit will be determined based on your application.

**Application fee of $55 per adult 18 years or older applies.



