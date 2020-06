Amenities

pet friendly garage pool playground

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking playground pool garage pet friendly

Ashbury Park 3brm 2ba w/2 car garage and sundeck - Make your appointment today to see this lovely home in Ashbury Park. Available May 1st - This 3brm 2ba home has an open floorplan and offers a fenced in back yard for relaxing on the private sundeck! Ashbury Park is a lovely established residential neighborhood offering a Community Pool, Picnic area, pond with fountain, sidewalks and streetlights all very close to downtown Orlando and convenient to shopping and entertainment.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4815084)