All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 30 N Primose Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
30 N Primose Dr
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:34 AM

30 N Primose Dr

30 Primrose Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

30 Primrose Drive, Orlando, FL 32803
East Central Park

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
30 N Primrose - Located in the heart of the Milk District, a bike ride away from Downtown Orlando.
This 1 bed/ 1bath apartment features beautiful grey tile flooring throughout the 550 square feet of living space. This unit is on the first floor with Ample parking and it comes with a Window unit AC. Refundable security deposit of $850 plus first months rent of $850 required for move in.
Pets are welcome for $30.00 a month.
Not approved for Sec 8 housing vouchers.
No washer or dryer available.

(RLNE5421462)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30 N Primose Dr have any available units?
30 N Primose Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 30 N Primose Dr currently offering any rent specials?
30 N Primose Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30 N Primose Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 30 N Primose Dr is pet friendly.
Does 30 N Primose Dr offer parking?
Yes, 30 N Primose Dr offers parking.
Does 30 N Primose Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30 N Primose Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30 N Primose Dr have a pool?
No, 30 N Primose Dr does not have a pool.
Does 30 N Primose Dr have accessible units?
No, 30 N Primose Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 30 N Primose Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 30 N Primose Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 30 N Primose Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 30 N Primose Dr has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Morgan
6331 Corporate Centre Boulevard
Orlando, FL 32822
City View
595 W Church St
Orlando, FL 32805
Modera Central
125 E. Pine Street
Orlando, FL 32801
Fisherman's Village
5800 Dolphin Dr
Orlando, FL 32822
Palms at World Gateway
9000 Avenue Pointe Cir
Orlando, FL 32821
Ancora
10107 Ancora Circle
Orlando, FL 32821
The Monaco at Waterford Lakes
12101 Fountainbrook Blvd
Orlando, FL 32825
The Caden East Mil
1989 Americana Blvd
Orlando, FL 32839

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach