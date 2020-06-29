30 N Primose Dr

Amenities

pet friendly parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

30 N Primrose - Located in the heart of the Milk District, a bike ride away from Downtown Orlando.

This 1 bed/ 1bath apartment features beautiful grey tile flooring throughout the 550 square feet of living space. This unit is on the first floor with Ample parking and it comes with a Window unit AC. Refundable security deposit of $850 plus first months rent of $850 required for move in.

Pets are welcome for $30.00 a month.

Not approved for Sec 8 housing vouchers.

No washer or dryer available.



