30 E Spruce St

Amenities

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

Like New!! Very well maintained 2 bed / 1 bath rear unit 1/2 duplex with FENCED backyard located in the Heart of College Park only minutes from Downtown, Winter Park, Florida Hospital, & major roadways!! - Like New!! Very well maintained 2 bed / 1 bath rear unit 1/2 duplex with FENCED backyard located in the Heart of College Park only minutes from Downtown, Winter Park, Advent Health, & major roadways. This unit features a spacious floor plan, terrazzo floors throughout, a fully equipped kitchen, attached 1 car carport, & inside utility room with washer/dryer hook-ups. Very neat & clean. The unit also features a private fenced backyard. Lawn care included! Pet friendly! MUST SEE! AWESOME LANDLORD!!



Please TEXT or call Listing Agent JOHN TURNER (407) 701-0018 with questions or to schedule a showing.



