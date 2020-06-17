All apartments in Orlando
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

30 E Spruce St

30 Spruce Street · (407) 701-0018
Location

30 Spruce Street, Orlando, FL 32804
College Park

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 30 E Spruce St · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Like New!! Very well maintained 2 bed / 1 bath rear unit 1/2 duplex with FENCED backyard located in the Heart of College Park only minutes from Downtown, Winter Park, Florida Hospital, & major roadways!! - Like New!! Very well maintained 2 bed / 1 bath rear unit 1/2 duplex with FENCED backyard located in the Heart of College Park only minutes from Downtown, Winter Park, Advent Health, & major roadways. This unit features a spacious floor plan, terrazzo floors throughout, a fully equipped kitchen, attached 1 car carport, & inside utility room with washer/dryer hook-ups. Very neat & clean. The unit also features a private fenced backyard. Lawn care included! Pet friendly! MUST SEE! AWESOME LANDLORD!!

Please TEXT or call Listing Agent JOHN TURNER (407) 701-0018 with questions or to schedule a showing.

(RLNE4181675)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30 E Spruce St have any available units?
30 E Spruce St has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 30 E Spruce St currently offering any rent specials?
30 E Spruce St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30 E Spruce St pet-friendly?
Yes, 30 E Spruce St is pet friendly.
Does 30 E Spruce St offer parking?
Yes, 30 E Spruce St does offer parking.
Does 30 E Spruce St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30 E Spruce St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30 E Spruce St have a pool?
No, 30 E Spruce St does not have a pool.
Does 30 E Spruce St have accessible units?
No, 30 E Spruce St does not have accessible units.
Does 30 E Spruce St have units with dishwashers?
No, 30 E Spruce St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 30 E Spruce St have units with air conditioning?
No, 30 E Spruce St does not have units with air conditioning.
