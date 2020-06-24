All apartments in Orlando
2948 S SEMORAN BLVD UNIT 1202

2948 S Semoran Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

2948 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32822
South Semoran

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
internet access
tennis court
FURNISHED Centrally Located Condo w/ Pool/Tennis - Property Id: 99947

Fully FURNISHED condominium that includes all - best value -
Featuring memory foam beds and all of the comforts of home!
Ideal for long-term contract workers, long-term schooling/training, or a long-term project in town.

INCLUDED:
1. Utilities-Electric-Water-AC-Filtered Water
2. High Speed Internet-Wifi throughout the condo
3. Netflix and Hulu Streaming Services, with LOCAL channels
4. NEW In-Unit Washer and Dryer
5. My housekeeper every 3-4 weeks (Sheets, floors, towels, bathrooms)
6. Assigned parking spot close to condo and capacity for one additional vehicle in GUEST spot (also close-by)
7. Tennis court, pool, and fitness center

Master bedroom has two queen size beds with wall mounted LCD
Guest room has one queen size bed with wall mounted LCD. Two (2) FULL baths. Empty dressers, ironing boards/irons, hair dryers, and clothes hangers all provided. Kitchen is fully stocked with utensils, pots/pans, tea kettle, cutting board/food prep silverware, coffee mugs, and drink glasses.
Property Id 99947

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

