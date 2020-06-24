2948 S SEMORAN BLVD UNIT 1202

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool internet access tennis court

FURNISHED Centrally Located Condo w/ Pool/Tennis - Property Id: 99947



Fully FURNISHED condominium that includes all - best value -

Featuring memory foam beds and all of the comforts of home!

Ideal for long-term contract workers, long-term schooling/training, or a long-term project in town.



INCLUDED:

1. Utilities-Electric-Water-AC-Filtered Water

2. High Speed Internet-Wifi throughout the condo

3. Netflix and Hulu Streaming Services, with LOCAL channels

4. NEW In-Unit Washer and Dryer

5. My housekeeper every 3-4 weeks (Sheets, floors, towels, bathrooms)

6. Assigned parking spot close to condo and capacity for one additional vehicle in GUEST spot (also close-by)

7. Tennis court, pool, and fitness center



Master bedroom has two queen size beds with wall mounted LCD

Guest room has one queen size bed with wall mounted LCD. Two (2) FULL baths. Empty dressers, ironing boards/irons, hair dryers, and clothes hangers all provided. Kitchen is fully stocked with utensils, pots/pans, tea kettle, cutting board/food prep silverware, coffee mugs, and drink glasses.

No Pets Allowed



